Plan for single-lane restriction on U.S. 60 in Superior Monday for paving

Drivers who use U.S. Highway 60 in Superior should plan for delays Monday, June 26, because of a paving project.
U.S. 60 will be narrowed to one lane only from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the US 60 and State Route 177 overpass (mileposts 226-227). Drivers should allow extra time and plan for delays of up to 20 minutes.
The new pavement will improve the roadway surface in the town of Superior.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email STonazzi@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.