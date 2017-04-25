Pinal Regional Transportation Authority Community open houses announced

Central Arizona Governments along with Pinal County is holding two additional community open houses to seek input on the proposed transportation plan and tax for the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority.
The open houses will show participants what roads are slated to be built with the RTA funding, if approved by Pinal County voters this fall.
The Pinal RTA would seek a half-cent sales tax to improve transportation options for drivers in Pinal County. The proposed plan focuses on roadway development, public transportation improvements, and local transportation project funding for the towns of Kearny, Mammoth, Superior, and the city of Eloy. Some of the proposed roadway improvements include widening State Route 347 north of the city of Maricopa to the Pinal-Maricopa County boundary, constructing the North-South Corridor that would ultimately connect U.S. 60 with Interstate 10, and extending State Route 24 into Pinal County.
Projections over 20 years predict the RTA could bring in $650 million in revenue targeted directly for Pinal County roads.
The community open houses are as follows:
•4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, City Council Chambers lobby, 39700 W. Civic Center Plaza, Maricopa, 85138
•5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Pinal County Complex (Mountain Vista Academy) conference room, 33622 N. Mountain Vista Blvd., San Tan Valley, 85142
Anyone unable to attend an open house who would like to review information on the proposed regional plan and tax can visit CAG’s website at: www.cagaz.org/rta.html. To participate in an online survey regarding the proposed regional plan and tax, go to http://bit.ly/pinalcountyPRTA_info.
For additional information on the proposed plan, contact: Andy Smith at andrew.smith@pinalcountyaz.gov, 520-509-3555, Kathy Borquez at kathy.borquez@pinalcountyaz.gov, 520-509-3555; or Andrea Robles, interim executive director, Central Arizona Governments, at arobles@cagaz.org, 480-474-9300.
