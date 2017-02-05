Pinal County ‘weather-ready nation ambassador’

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has designated Pinal County’s Office of Emergency Management as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador.
The designation means the Office of Emergency Management is committed to work with NOAA to help the county become ready against extreme weather, water and climate events, according to a press release.
“We are joining with other partners to make sure Pinal County and the state of Arizona are ready to handle extreme weather events that occur here,” Pinal County Emergency Manager Chuck Kmet said in the release. “The dialogue that is created with other Weather-Ready partners will allow us to better predict and respond if an extreme weather emergency such as a big monsoon storm heads this way. We are currently in the process of obtaining our StormReady designation. We are hoping that will come later this year.”
The NOAA’s Weather-Ready Nation program allows any government organization, large and small businesses, non-profits and non-governmental organizations to join as an ambassador.
To learn more about the weather-ready nation program, go to http://www.nws.noaa.gov/com/weatherreadynation/amb_faqs.html.