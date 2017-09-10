Pinal County transportation group sets meetings on five-year plan

The Pinal County Transportation Advisory Committee has scheduled three public meetings on the 2017 five-year transportation improvement and maintenance program for budget years 2016-17 through 2020-21.
The five-year transportation program identifies potential funding and establishes a tentative schedule for county-wide planning, construction, and maintenance projects, according to a press release.
The meetings are:
•2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.
•2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.
•2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.
All meetings will be held in the Ironwood Room of the 1891 Historic Courthouse (Pinal County Administrative Complex), 135 N. Pinal Street in Florence.
For more information on the plan, go to http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/PublicWorks/TransportationPlanning/Pages/TIMP.aspx.
For more information on the meetings or to submit a transportation project request for consideration in the transportation improvement and maintenance program for budget year 2021-22, e-mail Tara Harman at tara.harman@pinalcountyaz.gov or call 520-866-6928. Transportation project requests received after Sept. 30 will be considered for inclusion in the following budget year.
Appointed by the Pinal County Board of Supervisors, the Transportation Advisory Committee is a 10-member panel that meets annually to review, update and recommend projects for the Pinal County five-year transportation improvement and maintenance program. Members are Anna Flores and David Garcia representing supervisor District 1, Gordon Brown and James Fabris representing District 2, Kevin Louis and Harold Vangilder representing District 3, Theodore Hawkins and Ronald Vogler representing District 4 and William Beebe and Maxine Brown representing District 5.