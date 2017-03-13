Pinal County surplus property auction March 14 includes Apache Junction land

An auction will be held Tuesday, March 14, for 10 lots across Pinal County including one in Apache Junction. They are lots the county owns and are looking to get back on the tax rolls, according to a press release.
The auction will take place at the Palo Verde Conference room inside the 1891 Courthouse, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the auction begins at 10 a.m.
The range of the opening bids start from as low as $1,550 to as high at $43,200.
Questions should be directed to Bob Pate, Pinal County public works real estate manager, at Robert.Pate@pinalcountyaz.gov.
The auction dockets shows Lot No. 7 is east of Ironwood Road and east on Guadalupe Road to the end of pavement in Apache Junction; APN No. 104-07-007. Legal description: A portion of Section 8, Township 1S, Range 8E; 7.5 Acres. The opening bid is $6,600.
The auction procedure is:
•The live auction will begin at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday March 14. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for registration.
•Registered bidders will be allowed to participate. Registration will be done at the auction.
•Payment must be made on the day of the auction.
•Acceptable forms of payment are cash and certified check.
•If payment is made by certified check the deed will be delivered after the check has cleared.
•Conveyance will be by quit claim deed.
•All properties sold as is with no warranty of any kind.
