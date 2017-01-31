Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman completes class

Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman participated in the County Supervisors Association’s newly elected county officials orientation held Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix. The orientation is a part of CSA’s efforts to support county supervisors in the performance of their official duties, according to a press release.
Gila County Supervisor and CSA President Tommie Martin welcomed her new colleagues to the association, congratulating them on the honor of serving in elected office, according to the release.
“During your term, you will face many challenges,” Ms. Martin said.in the release. “CSA is dedicated to being a resource to help you succeed in office and to effectively serve your constituents. This orientation is just the beginning of a series of learning opportunities that will be available to you during your service as a county supervisor.”
During the orientation, legal experts briefed the new supervisors on the state’s open meeting and public records laws, as well as important constitutional and statutory authorities governing the county Board of Supervisors. Participants also heard from a panel of incumbent supervisors, including Pinal County Supervisor Anthony Smith, who shared strategies to promote efficient county operations and to establish effective constituent services. CSA staff outlined numerous research and intergovernmental functions the Association provides to help supervisors work with state lawmakers, agencies and the federal government.
Supervisor Goodman said the experience gave him very useful information on how to best serve his constituents. “I have never been in elected office before,” Goodman explained, according to the release.
“Now I am able to combine my private-sector experience with the deeper knowledge of county government I learned today. Talking to other county supervisors helped me see that I can rely on their past experiences to help Pinal County navigate similar situations, like growth and infrastructure,” he said in the release.
CSA Executive Director Craig Sullivan praised Supervisor Goodman’s participation in the event, according to the release.
“It is exciting to see dedicated leaders stepping up to serve Pinal County constituents,” Mr. Sullivan said in the release. “I am looking forward to the fresh perspective and new ideas Supervisor Goodman is bringing to office.”
The CSA website is http://www.countysupervisors.org.