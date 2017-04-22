Pinal County seeks comments on draft transportation plan

Through May 15, the draft 2017 five-year transportation improvement and maintenance program for budget years 2016-17 through 2020-21 is available for public review and comment by visiting Pinal County’s website at http://pinalcountyaz.gov/PublicWorks/TransportationPlanning/Pages/PublicComments.aspx.
Updated annually, the transportation program identifies potential funding and establishes a tentative schedule for county-wide planning, construction, and maintenance projects. After the public comment period, the program will be submitted to the board of supervisors for final approval in June.
Transportation Advisory Committee meetings for the next planning cycle are as follows:
•2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.
•2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.
•2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.
The meetings are to be held in the Ironwood Room of the 1891 Historic Courthouse (Pinal County Administrative Complex), 135 Pinal St. in Florence.
For additional information on the county’s transportation program, e-mail Kathy Borquez at kathy.borquez@pinalcountyaz.gov, or call 520-866-6406.