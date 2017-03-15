Pinal County P&Z to consider RV storage near Ironwood and 28th Avenue

The Pinal County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Pinal County Complex, 31 N. Pinal St., in the emergency operations center, building F, in Florence to consider the application for a rezone for the unincorporated area of Pinal County, according to a public notice.
Prospector Self Storage LLC, the landowner, and Babos Design Studio LLC, the agent, are requesting a rezone from MH (manufactured home) to C-3 (general commercial zoning district), on approximately 10.9 acres to operate a recreational vehicle and mini storage facility west of Ironwood Drive and 28th Avenue in the Apache Junction area).
For more information, contact Enrique Bojorquez at enrique.bojorquez@pinalcountyaz.gov or 520-866-6642.