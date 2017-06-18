Pinal County public health sponsoring diabetes class July 20

Pinal County Public Health Services District is offering a summer class for diabetics at its San Tan Valley Health Clinic, 36235 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley, south of Apache Junction.
The class will be held 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and is called “Your Diabetes Numbers: What should they be and why?”
The class will be facilitated by Sheri Steincamp MS, RDN, CDE, CHWC; Diabetes Management and Nutrition Therapy Clinic in Casa Grande.
Diabetes is largely self-managed with 99 percent of the care becoming the responsibility of patients and their families or others involved in the daily management of their illnesses. Classes offered by the Pinal County Public Health Services District will offer “how-to” information and skill building on monitoring, healthy eating, being active, problem solving, medications and reducing risks. Call Cori at 520-866-4515 to reserve a spot.
The Apache Junction clinic is at 575 N. Idaho Road Suite No. 301, 1-866-960-0633.