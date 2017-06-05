Board of supervisors to consider Pinal County logo change

Jun 5th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday is slated to discuss and possibly approve a new logo (above) and guidelines for Pinal County government to be effective July 1, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Another version follows:

The BOS meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the Pinal County Administrative Complex’s Board of Supervisors’ hearing Room, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence. The agenda is at http://agendasearch.pinalcountyaz.gov/MeetingView.aspx?MeetingID=1018.

The following is an example of the present logo:

 

 

 

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie