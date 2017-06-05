Board of supervisors to consider Pinal County logo change

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday is slated to discuss and possibly approve a new logo (above) and guidelines for Pinal County government to be effective July 1, according to the meeting’s agenda.
Another version follows:
The BOS meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the Pinal County Administrative Complex’s Board of Supervisors’ hearing Room, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence. The agenda is at http://agendasearch.pinalcountyaz.gov/MeetingView.aspx?MeetingID=1018.
The following is an example of the present logo: