Pinal County income-tax volunteers sought
United Way of Pinal County is seeking volunteers and site coordinators for the upcoming 2018 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, it will be hosting a web conference for all those interested to discuss positions, locations and training for the program.
Those interested in learning more about taxes and volunteering can visit www.unitedwayofpc.org/VITA to learn more and register to be a volunteer.
