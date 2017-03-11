Pinal County housing agency plan to be discussed March 16

Mar 11th, 2017 · by · Comments:

A public hearing will be held on the Pinal County Housing Department 2017 Annual Agency Plan at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Housing Department, 970 N. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, according to a public notice.

Interested persons may appear and comment on the department’s 2017 Annual Agency Plan, which will be submitted to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by April 1. It is available for public review at Pinal County Housing Department, 970 N. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande.

See the notice and link to the plan at http://pinalcountyaz.gov/Pages/PublicNotices.aspx?ID=15.

 

 

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie