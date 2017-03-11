Pinal County housing agency plan to be discussed March 16

A public hearing will be held on the Pinal County Housing Department 2017 Annual Agency Plan at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Housing Department, 970 N. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, according to a public notice.
Interested persons may appear and comment on the department’s 2017 Annual Agency Plan, which will be submitted to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by April 1. It is available for public review at Pinal County Housing Department, 970 N. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande.
See the notice and link to the plan at http://pinalcountyaz.gov/Pages/PublicNotices.aspx?ID=15.