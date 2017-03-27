Pinal County Clerk of the Court satellite office to open in city of Maricopa

A new one-day-a-week Pinal County Clerk of the Court satellite office is to open in April to serve the needs of the citizens of the county and the residents of Maricopa and Stanfield, according to a press release.
“Two years ago I made a promise to the citizens of Pinal County that I would provide them with additional access to justice and here we are. I am excited to extend court services to the outlying communities within Pinal County,” Clerk of the Superior Court Amanda Stanford said in the release.
Friday, April 7, she will open the new satellite location at the Pinal County Maricopa/Stanfield Justice Court and city of Maricopa City Court Building at 19955 N. Wilson Ave. The satellite location will be open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays with the exception of Pinal County recognized holidays.
The Maricopa location will offer a full range of services for customers, including the acceptance of court-ordered payments, issuance of marriage licenses and the filing of adoption, probate, guardianship, divorce and civil cases. The satellite facility is set up to accept debit/credit card transactions only and will not accept cash or checks at this time.
“We hope the citizens of Pinal County are pleased as we continue our efforts to enhance and extend services across Pinal County,” Betty Finney, director of court operations for the Pinal County Clerk of the Superior Court’s Office, said in the release.
“We will be opening two more part-time satellite offices – one in Oracle and one in San Tan Valley – in the very near future as well,” Clerk Stanford said.
To learn more about the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court in Pinal County, visit http://www.coscpinalcountyaz.gov/.
Follow Clerk Amanda Stanford on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinalcountyclerk or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AmandaCOSC.