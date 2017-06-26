Pinal County Animal Care and Control offering $5 microchipping

Did you know the Fourth of July is the day that the most animals run away from home? Why? The boom of the fireworks scares them, so to escape the noise most pets will do what their instincts tell them to do – run away from the noise as fast as you can.
This is why Pinal County Animal Care and Control will offer pet owners a very special deal of only $5 to microchip their pet. The normal price is $20. The offer will be valid until Tuesday, July 4.
“We cannot stress enough the importance of microchipping your pet,” Animal Care and Control Director Audra Michael said in a press release. “There are too many times we find a pet roaming free and it isn’t microchipped. We have to take it to the shelter and hope the owner will take the steps to find their animal. A microchip puts the odds heavily in your favor to get your pet back.”
Ms. Michael also said that if a person finds and picks up a lost pet, they can take it to the Animal Care and Control Shelter or any veterinarian’s office and they will scan the pet for free.
The Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8 a,m,-7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Their website is: https://goo.gl/G9iYUg (Shortened URL). They can be found on Facebook @pinalcountyanimalcontrol. The phone number is 520-509-3555 or 3-1-1 if in the county.
Tips for keeping your pet safe on the Fourth of July:
- Never take dogs to fireworks displays or leave them outside alone during fireworks
- Be sure that your animals are wearing collars or harnesses with an up-to-date ID tag. Get your discounted microchip, too!
- Close all your windows, curtains, and blinds. Frightened dogs sometimes attempt to jump through windows
- Distract your dog by playing games, and be generous with treats for ignoring explosions.
- A Thundershirt provides gentle, consistent pressure that can help both dogs and cats feel more secure
- Melatonin works wonders to calm dogs down