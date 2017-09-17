Pinal County Animal Care and Control expanding Monday hours in Casa Grande

Pinal County’s Animal Care and Control Department is offering an additional day with extra hours for taking care of business or adopting a new furry friend.
The shelter at 1150 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays.
“We have heard a lot of people say they wished we could stay open longer so they can come over after work,” Animal Care and Control Director Audra Michael said in a press release. “We were able to juggle some schedules around and Monday was able to fall into place.”
The Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Its website is https://goo.gl/G9iYUg (shortened URL) or on Facebook @pinalcountyanimalcontrol. The phone number is 520-509-3555.