Pinal County Sheriff’s Office crime incidents reported Jan. 31-Feb. 5

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Apache Junction
•Civil matter: 600 block of West Saddle Butte Street. Reported at 7:21 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Civil matter: 5000 block of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Civil matter: 2100 block of West Southern Avenue. Reported at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 1400 block of East 29th Avenue. Reported at 8:37 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Suspicious activity, information report: West U.S. Highway 60 and South Meridian Drive. Reported at 10:11 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Information report: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 10:54 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Follow-up investigations: 2500 block of South Yavapai Road. Reported 2:26 p.m Jan. 31.
•Follow-up, fraud: 1700 block of West Tonto Street. Reported at 2:54 p.m. Jan. 31.
•Civil matter: 3400 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 3:47 p.m. Jan. 31.
•Burglary, information report: 1300 block of East 25th Ave. Reported at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 31.
•Violation of a court order: 5400 block of North Thunderbird Drive. Reported at 8:39 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Medical, motor assist: 1300 block of East 25th Avenue. Reported at 9:17 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Neighbor problem, disturbance: 3400 block South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 12:07 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Information, parking problem: 2600 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 2:07 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Theft, property, other: East Apache Trail. Reported at 16:20 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Abandoned vehicle, suspicious activity: 5300 block East Mining Camp Street. Reported at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Domestic, citizen assist: 5700 block of East Forest Street. Reported at 7:39 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Noise disturbance: 3400 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 8:55 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Noise disturbance: 3400 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 9:10 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Stolen vehicle, civil matter: 300 block of Kaniksu Street. Reported 10:04 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Welfare check: 5100 block of East 10th Avenue. Reported at 12:49 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Missing person: 5100 block of East 10th Avenue. Reported at 6:07 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Burglary, suspicious activity: 5000 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 7:24 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Welfare check: 1800 block of West McDowell Boulevard. Reported at 11:25 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Out aid, agency assist: 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive. Reported at 1:08 a.m. Feb. 4.
•Noise disturbance: 700 block of West Mckellips Boulevard. Reported at 5:54 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Domestic violence: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 9:02 a.m. Feb. 5.
•Search and rescue: 5600 block of East McKellips Boulevard. Reported at 12:06 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Fraud: 1300 block of East 25th Avenue. Reported at 1:48 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Violation of a court order, information report: 5400 block of North Thunderbird Drive. Reported at 4:27 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Information report: 5400 block of East Apache Trail. Reported at 5:08 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Search and rescue: 6100 block of East Apache Trail. Reported at 8:57 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Theft, welfare check: 300 block of East Frontier Street. Reported 1:35 p.m. Feb. 5.
Gold Canyon
•Accident, noninjury, traffic offense: 6400 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 8:27 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Theft, property, other: 9800 block of East Palermo Avenue. Reported 8:29 a.m Jan. 31.
•Civil matter: 6600 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 1:31 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Follow-up investigations: 8900 block of East Saguaro Blossom Road. Reported at 1:43 p.m. Jan. 31.
•Welfare check: 8300 block of East Sunrise Sky Drive. Reported at 2:59 p.m. Jan. 31.
•Suicidal subject: 6500 block of East Casa De Leon Lane. Reported at 4:21 p.m. Jan. 31.
•Citizen assist: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 31.
•Traffic offense: South Kings Ranch Road and East U.S. Highway 60 a.m. Jan. 31.
•Welfare check: East El Camino Viejo. Reported at 5:10 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Commercial false alarm: 6900 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 6:47 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Trespassing: 8600 block of East Topaz Drive. Reported at 7:23 a.m. Feb. 1.
•Out aid, out of jurisdiction: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 3:38 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Traffic offense: East Topaz Drive and South Ranch Road. Reported at 4:29 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Utility problem, information report: 4200 block of South Pony Rider Trail. Reported at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Suspicious activity: East Peralta Road. Reported at 5:35 p.m. Feb. 1.
•Parking violation, information report: South Kings Ranch Road and East Walking Stick Way. Reported at 10:26 a.m. Feb. 4.
•Welfare check, medical assist: 1000 block of East Second Water Trail. Reported at 10:27 a.m. Feb. 4.
•Parking violation: South Buckboard Road and East Cloudview Avenue. Reported at 11:37 a.m. Feb. 4.
•Missing person: 9900 block of East La Palma Avenue. Reported at 1:03 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Commercial false alarm: 6600 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 3:26 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Trespassing: South Kings Ranch Road and East Topaz Drive. Reported at 3:39 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Traffic stop, trespassing: East Topaz Drive and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Fire: 15000 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 8:47 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Theft, civil matter: 3800 block of South Iroquois Lane. Reported at 11:16 p.m. Feb. 4.
•Residential false alarm: 8400 block of East Twisted Leaf Drive. Reported at 7:05 a.m. Feb. 5.
•Panic alarm: 4300 block of South Celebration Drive. Reported at 8:08 a.m. Feb. 5.
•Trespassing: 9300 block of East Anasazi Place. Reported at 11:43 a.m. Feb. 5.
•Hit and run accident, private property: 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 5.
•Shots fired, trespassing: 9000 block of East Canyon View Trail. Reported at 3:09 p.m. Feb. 5.
•Welfare check: 10000 block of East La Palma Ave. Reported at 3:51 a.m. Feb. 5.