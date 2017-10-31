Next Pinal County supervisors meeting is Nov. 1

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet three times in November.
The supervisors will meet for regular sessions on Nov. 1 and 15 and for a work session Nov. 8, according to the supervisors website.
Regular meetings of the board of supervisors are held at 9:30 a.m. on selected Wednesdays. Meetings take place in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Administrative Complex, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.
Meetings may be viewed live on the county’s website. To stream a live meeting or view videos of previous meetings, visit http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/Home.aspx and click on the appropriate box under Menu on the left-hand side of the page.
No meetings will take place Nov. 22 and 29.
The agenda for the Nov. 1 is to be posted on the board’s website. It is generally posted by 5 p.m. on the Friday before a Wednesday meeting.
How to address concerns to the board
The best way to address concerns to the board is by either addressing the board during the call to the public time offered at the beginning of the supervisors meeting or by contacting a district’s supervisor, according to the supervisors website.
Deadlines
Board of supervisors agenda items are due in the Clerk of the Board’s Office by 5 p.m. Friday (no exception) 12 days prior to meeting.
Call to the public
Consideration and discussion of comments from the public. Those wishing to address the Pinal County Board of Supervisors need not request permission in advance, according to the board website. Action taken as a result of public comment will be limited to directing staff to study the matter or rescheduling the matter for further consideration and decision at a later date.
Contacts
For information about the agendas and minutes, call the office of the Clerk of the Board Sheri Cluff at 520-866-6219.