New parcel viewer for Pinal County

Pinal County Assessor Douglas Wolf launched a new comprehensive online parcel viewer to access Pinal County property assessment information by property owners, Realtors, title companies, other county business partners and the general public, according to a press release.
“As the advocate for property owners in Pinal County, I want everyone to understand how property is being valued,” Assessor Wolf said in the release. “I remain obligated to transparency in government and sharing information with Pinal citizens, and I will continue to improve our technological systems to provide the level of service our taxpayers deserve.”
The new Pinal County Assessor Parcel Viewer improves access to land records, providing numerous base maps and easy-to-use parcel reports, according to the release.
The viewer is accessible from any standard web browser on desktop computers, smartphones and tablets. The previous viewer was only available with Internet Explorer 11.
The map service allows parcel search by parcel number, owner name or property address. Nine base maps are available including aerial, National Geographic, USA Topo and Streets.
The standard parcel information report is now supplemented with additional reports and links to the recorder’s office, if the parcel is located in a subdivision or if the parcel has a recorded survey.
The Assessor Cartography Division worked with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., and the Pinal County GIS Division to develop the Pinal County Assessor Parcel Viewer using Esri’s ArcGIS parcel viewer web application.
The assessor’s office has been using Esri’s software for spatial analysis for more than 10 years and maintains the GIS parcel layer.
For more information, contact the assessor’s 0ffice at assessor@pinalcountyaz.gov.