Lane restriction on U.S. Highway 60 near Superior

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following restriction for paving on U.S. Highway 60 near Superior.
Eastbound and westbound US 60 will be narrowed to one lane (right-lane closed) at milepost 226 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Saturday, Oct. 14. 12 foot width restriction will be in place.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.