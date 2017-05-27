Firefighters continue structural protection preparations in Icehouse and Kellner Canyon near Globe

A public meeting is slated at 5 p.m. May 27 at the High Desert Middle School, 4000 High Desert Drive in Globe to discuss a fire causing considerable smoke drifting to the northeast over and through portions of the Globe area, according to a press release from the Southwest Area Incident Management Team No. 1.
The meeting will be streamed live on at the Pinal Fire InciWeb site, https://www.facebook.com/US-Forest-Service-Tonto-National-Forest-243703969383690. American Sign Language services and captioning will be provided.
Strong southwesterly winds at times Friday caused active fire behavior in parts of the fire, especially in the upper Kellner Canyon area. Firefighting resources continue to be effective in keeping the fire in check on the northern perimeter of the fire. Hand crews with the help of masticators were able to keep the fire within the system of roads surrounding it, according to the release.
No evacuation orders are in effect at this time, but pre-evacuation notices remain for portions of Kellner and Icehouse canyons. It is important for residents in these areas to be prepared as conditions can change rapidly. Suggested preparations can be found on Inciweb or at Ready, Set, Go
Hand crews and engines worked in the Icehouse Road and Kellner Canyon Road areas today conducting structural protection work as part of contingency planning. Property owners can help in this effort by making Firewise preparations to protect their homes. Visit http://firewise.org for more information.
Aerial resources have had to be grounded at times during this incident after civilian drones were spotted within or near the fire. This directly impacted suppression efforts. It is illegal to interfere with the efforts of firefighters to extinguish a fire. Every time a drone is spotted anywhere within the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area, all aircraft have to land until we can be sure the drone is clear of this area. Visit https://nifc.gov/drones for more information.
Firefighters are working to keep the fire within the system of roads that surround it and protect values at risk. These values include watersheds, communication towers, private and recreational residences, pipelines, range improvements, power lines, Mexican spotted owl habitat and air quality.
A forest closure order and fire restrictions remain in effect. For more information, visit the Tonto National Forest website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices.