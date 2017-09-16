Explaining need for half-cent sales tax for county roadwork

Standing, Jeff Serdy, a member of the Focal Point and Tourism Committee, shows a map of Pinal County at the group’s Sept. 12 meeting to committee members, At left is Braden Biggs and at right is Theresa Nesser, both members of the committee. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors called for a November mail-in election for voters to decide if a half-cent sales tax can be added to raise $640 million for roadwork. Local roadwork earmarked for funding in the next 20 years includes the North-South Corridor, new construction of 36 miles of a north-south limited access four-lane parkway with a median between U.S. Highway 60 in the city of Apache Junction to the north and the Kortsen Road/Kleck Road alignment to the south in the city of Coolidge, according to www.cagaz.org/RTA/documents/FINALAPPROVED_PinalRegionalTransportationPlan_WEB.pdf.
