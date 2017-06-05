Board of supervisors to consider special use permit for dog-rescue facility near Apache Junction

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday is slated to discuss and possibly approve a special use permit to operate a dog rescue facility near Apache Junction, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The BOS meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the Pinal County Administrative Complex’s Board of Supervisors’ hearing Room, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence. The agenda is at http://agendasearch.pinalcountyaz.gov/MeetingView.aspx?MeetingID=1018.
The 501(c) 3 nonprofit Your Forever Friend Inc. dog rescue facility is slated to have up to 26 dogs on a 1.25-acre parcel in the general rural zone south of Saddle Butte Street and west of San Marcos Drive in the Apache Junction area.
Staff presented case SUP-001-17 with 11 stipulations. The Pinal County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 on April 20 to recommend denial of the special use permit, according to documents with the agenda.
“Staff must note that if the property owner was not operating a dog rescue as a nonprofit organization, then she would be able to apply for a Class II dog kennel permit, which allows up to 12 dogs, 4 months or older in age, in the subject property. In addition, the current GR zoning allows for the raising of poultry, rabbits and other small animals in addition to the raising of horses and livestock, including hogs in the subject property,” case coordinator Enrique Bojorquez wrote in a staff report.
“After review and analysis of the proposed application staff supports a recommendation of denial for the special use permit by the planning and zoning commission. Staff feels that although the applicant has taken steps to mitigate negative impacts to the surrounding area by proposing partial enclosure of the dog kennels, the number of dogs allowed to be housed (26 dogs) at any given time seems to be a more intense use than other agricultural uses allowed in GR zoning. It is staff’s opinion that a significantly lesser number of dogs along with the proposed site improvements could maintain the integrity of the area, and allow the dog rescue to continue in a smaller scale with limited impacts to the surrounding property owners,” according to the staff report by Mr. Bojorquez.