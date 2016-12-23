Pinal County to host meeting on use of CDBG funding

Pinal County is expected to receive approximately $139,241 in fiscal year 2017 federal Community Development Block Grant funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account. The county may also apply for $300,000 in fiscal year 2017 CDBG funds from the state special projects  account. CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight or address urgent need.

Public hearings will be held to gather citizen input on the use of the CDBG funds. They are:
•5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1891 Historic Courthouse, Ironwood Room, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.
•5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Pinal County Housing Department, 970 N. 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande.

CDBG funds can be used for:
•public infrastructure (e.g., water, wastewater, street improvements);
•community facilities (e.g., parks, health clinics, libraries, senior or youth centers);
•housing (e.g., owner-occupied or multi-family rehab, utility connections on private property, new housing constructed by a non-profit);
•public services (e.g., paying the salary of an additional staff person to expand a Head Start program, purchasing a van to transport persons with disabilities, equipment and rent to start a new job training program); and
•economic development (e.g., a loan to a business for job creation, micro-enterprise development, acquisition of land for an existing business expansion).
For more information about the hearing, grievances, or the CDBG program; or to receive assistance in formulating prospective project ideas for presentation at the hearing contact the following: Alan Urban, community development manager at Central Arizona Governments, 1075 S. Idaho Road No. 300, Apache Junction, AZ 85119; or at 480-474-9300.
Persons with disabilities who require special accommodations may contact Alan Urban at the above location at least 48 hours before the hearing.

