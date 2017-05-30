Apache Junction City Council votes to endorse updating roadway maps
Local roadwork earmarked for funding in the next 20 years includes a 5-mile State Route 24 parkway between State Route 24 at Meridian Road to the west and the future alignment of the North-South Corridor to the east, costing approximately $48 million; and the North-South Corridor, new construction of 36 miles of a north-south limited access four-lane parkway with a median between U.S. Highway 60 in the city of Apache Junction to the north and the Kortsen Road/Kleck Road alignment to the south in the city of Coolidge, costing approximately $345.6 million, according to www.cagaz.org/RTA/documents/FINALAPPROVED_PinalRegionalTransportationPlan_WEB.pdf.
The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting May 16 voted 6-0 to endorse and support an update of the Pinal County regionally significant routes for safety and mobility.
Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Dave Waldron and Christa Rizzi. Councilwoman Robin Barker was not present.
The resolution states that the city council may consider incorporating the identified corridors into its transportation improvement plan and/or capital improvement program, according to the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/half-cent-sales-tax-increase-would-fund-roadwork/]
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.