Board of supervisors to appoint a Precinct 1 justice of the peace

Tom Shope, who has served as justice of the peace over the Florence Justice Court, Precinct 1, since January 2015, has announced his resignation effective Jan. 3, 2017.
The law that covers vacancies in county offices makes a distinction between whether the vacancy occurs within the first two years of an official’s term or afterwards. In the case of a mid-term vacancy that occurs after the completion of the first two years of service, Arizona Revised Statute 16-230.A.2 is invoked, according to a press release.
This states: If a county office becomes vacant, the board of supervisors shall appoint a person of the same political party as the person vacating the office to fill the portion of the term until the next regular general election.
If the person vacating the office changed political party affiliations after taking office, the person who is appointed to fill the vacancy shall be of the same political party that the vacating officeholder was when the vacating officeholder was elected or appointed to that office.
Judge Shope was elected as a Republican so the Pinal County Board of Supervisors is only accepting applications from registered Republicans for the justice of the peace position.
To be eligible for appointment as justice of the peace, Arizona law specifies that the following criteria be met by each potential candidate:
* Must be a legal Arizona resident living within the Florence Justice Court, District 1
* Must be registered to vote,
* Must be able to read and write the English language and,
* Must be at least 18 years of age.
Interested individuals should take note of the application criteria and deadlines below:
* Letters of interest and/or résumés by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. There is no formal application to submit and any combination of a letter of interest, résumé or other documents
outlining the applicant’s qualifications for office should be mailed, or submitted in person:
Sheri Cluff, Clerk of the Board Pinal County Board of Supervisors, 135 N. Pinal St., PO Box 827, Florence, AZ 85132. The phone number is 520-866-6219
* Candidates should indicate their address, party affiliation and contact information in their resume/letter of interest.