Pinal County Board of Supervisors holds closed-door meetings

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on May 31 held four closed-door executive sessions, according to the agenda at http://agendasearch.pinalcountyaz.gov/MeetingView.aspx?MeetingID=1034.
Topics were:
- legal advice related to Pinal County’s role as a participant in Central Arizona Governments. The CAG Region serves the area of Gila and Pinal counties, which includes 17 municipalities, two county governments and four Native American Communities, according to http://www.cagaz.org.
- legal advice, contracts and lease related to property for economic development.
- discussion related to the evaluation of the clerk of the board.
- discussion related to the evaluation of the county manager.