Bids on banking services sought for Pinal County
The Pinal County Board of Supervisors is inviting vendors to submit bids on banking services, according to a public notice.
Sealed bids will be accepted at the Pinal County Finance Department portal at https://pinalcountyaz.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/2434 until 2 p.m. Friday, March 28, and publicly opened at 2:15 p.m. Late bids will not be considered.
To obtain a proposal package, visit http://pinalcountyaz.gov/Purchasing/Pages/CurrentSolicitations.aspx or call Lorina Gillette at 520-866-6639.
