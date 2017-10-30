Meeting Nov. 1 about 50-foot-tall monopalm cell tower at Idaho and Kaniksu

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors at a Nov. 1 meeting is slated to discuss allowing a 50-foot-tall monopalm wireless communication facility on 1.12 acres on the east side of Idaho Road, south of Kaniksu Street in the Apache Junction area. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Board of Supervisors hearing room at the Administrative Complex, 125 N. Pinal St. in Florence, according to a public notice at https://www.publicnoticeads.com/AZ/.
A public hearing will be held on the special use permit application by Karen Keeter, the land owner, and Crown Castle, the applicant.
Documents pertaining to the case are at the notice of hearing page at http://pinalcountyaz.gov/CommunityDevelopment/Planning/Pages/NoticeofHearing.aspx.
Pinal County contact for this matter is Evan Balmer, evan.balmer@pinalcountyaz.gov; 520-866-6452; fax: 520-866-6530, according to the public notice.