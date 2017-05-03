Jeff Blewitt: Why do fire, school districts have budget override votes?

I am deeply concerned with a couple of Pinal County entities. Specifically Superstition Fire and Medical District and Apache Junction Unified School District.
It seems like every local election one or the other is asking for a budget override. We are getting hosed by one and schooled by the other.
It’s almost like they are a playing a game with taxpayers. They find reasons to ask for the override because they just can’t live within their means of the budget that was determined the previous year.
Us taxpayers live within a budget, or least make an effort to or make sacrifices to do so, but they somehow cannot. Are the majority of voters who do vote in favor of overrides property owners or just renting/leasing? Whatever, either way there is a pinch.
Why does it seem like there are so many homes for sale? Could it be that the owners are sick and tired of these overrides and want to leave Pinal County and reside somewhere that doesn’t play games and they can live a normal life without feeling they are being taken advantage of?
It’s time we say “no”and mean it. My wife and I hope to get out of here when she retires and move to a state or locality that offers to cooperate with property owners. How many residents out there feel the same ? Let’s take a vote on that.
Jeff Blewitt
Gold Canyon
