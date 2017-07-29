OPINION: Why are teachers leaving Apache Junction schools?

The article about the three Apache Junction Unified School District teachers who were assessed $1,500 each as a condition of being released from their contracts was both interesting and informative. However, considering the extensive training and experience each of them has, as described in the article, it would have been most enlightening if we had been told why they wanted to be released.
Barry Goldstein
Apache Junction
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.