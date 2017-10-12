OPINION: Vote no on propositions 416/417 to respect rural culture, values

An open letter to Pinal County Supervisor Todd House, regarding Proposition 416/417: Did you know that the largest church in America has no doors, no walls and no geographical limit? It’s the Church of Infinite Growth and you are a member of it.
You believe that growth is good, that it’s inevitable and that it’s your job to facilitate it. You believe the only way to encourage economic activity is to subsidize land developers and big corporations.
You hope: “maybe if we build new roads, Amazon will come and build a factory.”
And if you don’t believe these things, you’ve done a poor job communicating it.
The snazzy pro-416/417 flier that we all received disingenuously uses a cowboy font. It’s disingenuous because the flier promotes a measure that seeks to stomp out cowboy culture from Pinal County. Cowboy culture isn’t about subsidizing land developers by building roads to promote sprawl and urbanization.
It’s about respecting our rural culture and values. Let me remind you what those values are and why we choose to live here and not in Maricopa County:
•Undeveloped land is good.
•Wild and open spaces are good.
•Clear, vast, open skies are good.
•Low population density is good.
•Small government is good.
If you don’t share these values, then you’re really not representing the interests of our county. If we want urbanization, then it’s right next door. Mesa’s leadership makes no secret regarding their vision for the future. It involves as many skyscrapers as they can encourage.
They want nothing less than a megalopolis and they’re banking on Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport to make it happen. They envision the entire city is an airport and we all live inside somewhere. And it all starts with infrastructure; “if you build it, they will come…”
So let’s not build it.
If Propositions 416/417 are about Pinal County buying up desert land to preserve it for future generations, I would vote yes. That’s the kind of leadership Pinal County voters want to see. If we wanted an old boys’ club in flagrante delicto with land developers, we’d have moved to Mesa.
Take a drive through Maricopa County and you will see the detritus of failed commercial development. Indeed, new shopping centers are routinely built right next to the blighted remains of previous efforts.
If you want to find some trace of the desert in Maricopa County nowadays you’ll have to go to places like the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
Museums are of course places where we warehouse things of historical interest or curiosity. That’s what the desert has become to Maricopa County: a historical oddity. And all thanks to “growth” and “progress” subsidized by votes like Propositions 416/417. Perhaps Pinal County should be planning a desert museum of its own, (to quote Propositions 416/417 proponents) “before it is too late.” When your children or grandchildren ask you where the wild and open spaces went, you can take them to the museum and point at the cowboy diorama. Or you can tell them the truth: “It’s buried beneath this asphalt we’re parked on and I voted for it.”
Scott Skinner
Gold Canyon
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.