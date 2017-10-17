OPINION: Union vice president explains need for fire district MOU

The Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Superstition Firefighters signed our very first memorandum of understanding, a collaborative document labor and management worked on for more than six months (“Memorandum of understanding approved with firefighters union,” on the front page of the Oct. 4, 2017, issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent).
The fire board voted unanimously to approve the MOU at the Sept. 20 board meeting.
In 1989 our current Interim Fire Chief Mike Farber wrote an article in the Professional Firefighters of Arizona magazine stating the importance of an MOU for a fire organization. Many members of the district worked to bring this to fruition. Some of the few were SFMD’s prior chiefs Paul Bourgeois and Dan Campbell, as well as Capt. Andy Kuhn, Capt. Craig Horvath and Firefighter Ryan Philips.
MOU’s are a common place in progressive, cutting edge fire districts and municipalities, allowing labor and management to come together in an open and honest arena to work through issues, deal with conflict and reach a mutual agreement. The MOU process creates organizational efficiencies, allowing the district’s management and the fire board to maintain their focus and energy where it belongs, with our customer.
No changes were made to current wages, benefits or services. Additionally, if an intervening financial crisis were to occur that may result in a curtailment of services to the community, provisions are included to maintain the quality level of service our community has come to expect.
Capt. John Walka
Vice President
Superstition Firefighters
