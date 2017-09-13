OPINION: Trump/Gosar tax-cut push won’t spur job growth

Democrats believe that not one penny of tax cuts should go to the top 1 percent. Working families deserve a break. We want real tax reform that benefits the middle class and working families to make sure the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share, not more tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefits the richest Americans and huge corporations.
Trump and Rep. Gosar’s approach will do little to benefit workers or spur job growth. No matter what they may claim, we are not the highest taxed nation in the world.
According to the Tax Foundation, “America’s tax revenue is 26 percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, which is significantly lower than the average 34 percent other developed countries pay relative to their GDP, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. The U.S. tax burden per capita – $14,115 – also is below average in relation to other developed nations, as well, data from the Tax Policy Center shows. By the numbers, the U.S. corporate tax rate is on the high side, but deductions bring it back down to the average range worldwide, experts said.”
Republicans have yet to release the full details of their tax-cut plan, but their proposals so far amount to a huge giveaway to millionaires, billionaires and wealthy corporations at the expense of working families. Nearly half of the tax cuts would go to the richest 1 percent, and big corporations holding profits offshore get a huge $550 billion tax windfall.
It is flat out wrong for Rep. Gosar to push for cuts to health care, Social Security, education, infrastructure investments and other vital programs for working families. Some middle and lower-income families could even see their taxes increase at the same time that these critical programs are cut.
David Coward
Gold Canyon
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.