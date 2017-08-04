OPINION: True and false Democrats and Republicans

Go ask questions where the employed men and women come out after work.
We might very shortly find out what real Democrats and real Republicans think.
We might find out the “rank and file” do not believe what political big-shots believe.
We might very probably find out that real Democrats and real Republicans do not believe any of the following dearly-held foolishness of their so-called “leaders”:
•That they are “rank and file” at all – but individual human beings.
•That we need to keep foreign wars going non-stop.
•That the more the government wastes, the better off the economy.
•That America has a duty to finance every hateful foreign dictator.
•That America has a duty to finance even some really nice foreign presidents.
•That America has a moral duty to go along with “the International Community.”
•That we can halt climate change by shutting down drilling, mining, farming, fishing, logging and manufacturing.
•That, regardless of sanity and fiscal reality, America has a duty to spend trainloads of money supporting every idiocy that the Usual Suspects come up with.
•That every fact that “offends” any favored minority is evidence of racism.
•That every reasonable approach to government is, itself, necessarily fascism.
Glenn Jacobs
Eagar, Arizona
