OPINION: Thousands participated at annual event on Salt River

Thousands of tubers helped lend a hand May 27 and stashed and bagged their picnic litter while floating on the Salt River at the 22nd Annual “Salt River Heroes = Litter Zero” event. Free litter bags were distributed to floaters as they were encouraged to be “Salt River Heroes” and help keep Tonto National Forest’s recreational paradise clean and beautiful. Free patriotic leis are being distributed each day of the Memorial Holiday weekend to early bird tubers.
Take Pride in America is a national partnership that aims to inspire a new generation of volunteers to put their love of country to work to improve our national parks, wildlife refuges, public lands, cultural and historic sites, playgrounds and other recreation areas. Salt River Tubing has received a record four National Take Pride in America awards for the company’s conservation efforts in Tonto National Forest (1991, 2003, 2006 and 2010).
Lynda Breault
Salt River Tubing
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.