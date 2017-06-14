OPINION: The sorts of government, from monarchy to republic

We all learned in school that governments are monarchy, oligarchy, tyranny/despotism/dictatorship or democracy.
Actually, there is another kind of government – a republic. You know, “the republic for which it stands.” A republic is a government that, itself, must obey the law. And who’s going to make a government obey the law? The people are. The people with their voices and votes – and as a last, desperate resort – resisting it with force.
There are those who want even the possibility of a republic to fade from our minds.
When our nation was founded, it was discussed that it was actually “better to be ruled by a tyrant six thousand miles away than by six thousand tyrants a mile away.”
We learned in school that America is a Democracy – that we can have anything we vote for. We have all heard politicians tells us what they will give us if we elect them. See, they want us to believe we have a Democracy and that Washington is a Santa Claus.
A democracy can turn into the worst kind of Tyranny. We have seen it happen in other countries.
A republic can go sour, too. It is said that someone asked Benjamin Franklin what sort of government the Constitutional Convention had given America – and that Franklin answered, “A republic – if you can keep it.”
A republic goes bad when people say, “Well, just this one time . . .” or “Don’t you know there’s a war going on?” or “It’s for the children.” That’s when the people don’t keep their republic. Or, when people don’t remember this is a republic and not a Democracy.
The Constitution is the law our government is sworn to obey.
See, we ignorantly continue to elect hundreds of men and women who do not believe that they must obey the law upon which this republic is founded.
Glenn Jacobs
Eagar, Arizona
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.