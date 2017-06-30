OPINION: Thank you for even-handed story on Confederate memorials

First I want to thank you writing this article in an even-handed manner. Unfortunately very unusual in today’s media so I did want to commend you.
I was quite shocked by Betty Swanson, an employee of Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, northeast of Apache Junction, who said museum officials didn’t know the memorial marker existed.
Given that many want to put the South in a museum, her statement is quite shocking. Perhaps now they will do a little more investigating, but again thank you.
Jane Clary Bermijo
Phoenix
