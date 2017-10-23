OPINION: Supports Proposition 416, not Proposition 417

This is our chance to send a message to our state legislators – and the money interests that gives them direction – to not balance the state budget on the backs of our counties. The state has repeatedly taken funds from the counties for projects like those proposed in Proposition 416 that has resulted in this desperate attempt to fund these transportation needs on the back of Pinal County taxpayers.
The sales pitch is that the federal and state governments aren’t going to help so we have to do it ourselves. We should ask the question why haven’t they provided for the “general welfare” of us citizens? In Arizona the Republicans have controlled the purse strings while providing massive tax cuts to corporations and have ignored the needs of the general public. Tax cuts that, by the way, have not resulted in the growth in jobs or revenue as they were touted. And now they want everyone else to pay to fix a problem they created. The federal level is no better.
A sales tax hits people who can least afford the cost. The proper way to pay for this infrastructure is through our state revenues and the Highway User Revenue Fund and corporate taxes from those that benefit the most from these new roads.
Nov. 7 is an opportunity to send a message that communities need infrastructure but this is not the way to pay for it. Voters have another choice in November of 2018. We can elect legislators who actually listen to the “people’s plan” and not the corporate or special interest.
So vote yes for Proposition 416 but vote no on Proposition 417.
David Coward,
Gold Canyon
