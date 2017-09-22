OPINION: Stop siphoning resources from our school system

Apache Junction Unified School District has been barely hanging on financially for years. We have shuttered three schools that will never re-open. We lose valuable educators and other school staff every school year. We have fewer resources for students to explore important areas of music and art, and students have to pay to play sports. If we continue to siphon resources away from our public school system, we will be sending our children a very clear message: we no longer care about you or about your future. We must, as a community, prepare our students for what lies ahead, not only in more technology oriented employment opportunities, but in the changing dynamics of the American landscape and population.
I hear some people complain that they do not want their tax dollars to go to support public education since they have no children in school. To that I ask “who paid for your schooling?” Was it not taxpayers? Moreover, would you rather have our future adults educated, contributing members of society or would you prefer they be uneducated and in need of financial support for life? It is your choice.
Kathy J. Guillen
Apache Junction
