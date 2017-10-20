Speak Out: Todd House stirs local conversation on Propositions 416, 417

Speak Out Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, a new feature presented by the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, provides a sampling of the many views and opinions posted by our readers in response to stories that have appeared http://apachejunctionindependent.com.
The following comments were posted on a column submitted by Pinal County supervisor Todd House at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/opinion/why-i-support-propositions-416-417-for-new-roads-freeways/
Alan Marchione
No on 416 and 417. Here is what I understand. Ethics. If what the county was trying to do was sound, they wouldn’t require additional legal opinion. The county went to the legislature to pass a bill allowing them to do what it is they are attempting to do, and when the legislature said no… They decided to ignore it, interpret existing statute as they saw fit to meet their needs and continued with their sales tax plan anyhow. I won’t support a sales tax that is not uniformly applied or creates a class system on who pays it. Also, the 347 is not guaranteed to be completed. There needs to be a comprehensive plan for 347 improvements all the way to the 10 freeway. Had a plan been introduced whereas there was a collaboration in writing between Pinal and Maricopa County to reengineer the 347, they wouldn’t have to work so hard advocating 416 and 417. The 347 doesn’t need six lanes, it needs grade separations at Casa Blanca, Riggs and Maricopa Road to Wildhorse. Also, more efficient off and on ramps from the 10 to the 347 would reduce congestion. It’s not about lanes… it’s about flow. It’s a no vote for me.
Lynn Hurley
A shocking doubling down of an indefensible logic sequence, laced with the usual condescension of this supervisor. One never throws good money after bad and this hasty ill-advised money grab from beleaguered Pinal County taxpayers is the final insult. I pray that voters instead hold fast to holding government to spend wisely and within its means and not try to guilt trip citizens into wacky bailouts. And as for the insulting “tooth fairy” four-color mailer, did she pay for the extravagant $100-plus signage dotting our landscape? Did she pay for the mailers? #noto416and417.
