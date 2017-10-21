Speak Out: Readers comment on Buckhorn Baths property sale

Speak Out Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, a new feature presented by the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, provides a sampling of the many views and opinions posted by our readers in response to stories that have appeared at http://apachejunctionindependent.com.
Joe Blare
I grew up just about a quarter mile from Buckhorn and remember as a kid walking by there, being in the tree museum with all the animals in it as well as the ponds with all the fish. My grandmother used to go there many years ago for the mineral baths as did most of my family. Fond memories.
JLee walls
My recently late, great Aunt Alice owned Buckhorn Baths and I have many fond memories coming to visit her. Buckhorn Baths is a very loved and cherished memory for our huge Mesa-native family. I am very curious to see what the new owners are planning.
