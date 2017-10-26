OPINION: Southern states caving to political pressure

All the states that have Confederate statues in them cave to political pressure. The Civil War is in our history. I think that if you have to take down a statue that you probably walked by many times before you’re just trying to stir up trouble.

It is the left people in this country who are trying to keep things all stirred up. Now people are trying to take every Confederate person who was in power and remove them from history, such as Robert E. Lee, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and Jefferson Davis.

I want my children to learn about our history so that we don’t repeat it.

Julie A. Roberts
Apache Junction

