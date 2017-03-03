Councilman Jeff Struble: ‘Show the world just how well we can all get along’

The Apache Junction community is one of the most compassionate, tight-knit areas anywhere. We have seen so often how the community bands together to support one of its own, for an important cause or to right a wrong.
This community, like many, is made up of a menagerie of people. So many people find this area appealing no matter what walk of life they may have come from. I would like to think that our diversity is one of the reasons that makes the community so great. It’s a combination of different backgrounds, experiences and lifestyles living and working together in a beautiful setting. So whether they ride bikes, wear cowboy hats or have license plates from other states, all are welcome and make up this great community. I hope we can respect all the different members of the Apache Junction family and show the world just how well we can all get along – no matter their belief or practice.
As such, we draw visitors from all over the country and beyond to visit the spectacular Superstition Mountains and hit the trails. They also patronize our businesses, adding important support to our infrastructure. That is an important issue to consider at all times of the year in the place we call home.
I ask that we all keep this in mind as we greet each other on the street or in a store. Because only together can we continue to make Apache Junction the greatest place to live, to raise a family and to work. So let’s go out and build our future together.
Councilman Jeff Struble
City of Apache Junction
