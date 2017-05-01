Roberto Reveles: School board opposes shifting funds to private schools

The latest Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting held on Tuesday, April 25, provided our local board an opportunity to voice its concern on the legislature’s recent action and the governor’s approval of expanding the controversial school voucher program, which takes money from public schools and channels it to private and religious schools.
The shifting of funding away from critically underfunded public schools has been a widely discussed and publicized maneuver that is criticized as threatening the very survival of Arizona’s public schools.
Nonetheless, when the board’s agenda called for the board to discuss and consider representing the community’s opposition to passage and signing of the expanded school vouchers, one board member abstained from voting. President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice President Dena Kimble and members Michael Weaver and Cami Garcia all justifiably voted to oppose the shifting of funding from public schools to private and religious schools.
Member Christa Rizzi chose not to vote, saying she did not have enough information.
At no time during the discussion did Mrs. Rizzi attempt to seek information. Either her double duty as both a school board member and a city council member leaves her insufficient time to inform herself on the most critical funding issue facing Apache Junction’s schools, or she simply does not object to the shifting of funds from our public schools.
In any case, abstaining from discussing and voting on a most critical issue that condemns our teachers and community’s children to underfunded education is an abdication of responsibility. School board member Rizzi owes the public an explanation of her position on this critical issue.
Roberto Reveles
Gold Canyon
