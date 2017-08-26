OPINION: Save Our Schools Arizona collected 100,000 signatures

AZ Schools Now commends the tenacity and hard work of Save Our Schools Arizona, the all-volunteer grassroots organization formed three months ago to refer Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account voucher expansion bill, SB1431, to the ballot.
This is an amazing and historic feat for a grassroots effort.

In less than 90 days, this group worked tirelessly to collect more than 100,000 signatures from Arizonans across the state who want to protect our neighborhood schools from further defunding through vouchers.”

Beth Simek
President

