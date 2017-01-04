Ron LeDuc: Landfill decision a better deal for Apache Junction

As Apache Junction continues to recover from the Great Recession we all learned a valuable lesson: local governments have finite resources and limited budgets. That’s why a new landfill ordinance unanimously passed by the Apache Junction City Council is such a good deal. It sends more revenues to the city of Apache Junction. It also keeps more jobs in the city, contributing to the local economy and the tax base.
As a former constable for the community, I have seen for myself the need to keep our police department properly funded. It’s easy to say but hard to do. The new and improved landfill ordinance will make that task a bit easier. And it does so without raising taxes. The extra revenues come from the Apache Junction Landfill Corp. rather than taxpayers.
The ordinance sets a closure date for the landfill, also known as “The Phil,” for the first time. The deal also keeps trash collection fees low for residents. Indeed, Apache Junction rates are some 30 percent lower than Mesa’s and 40 percent lower than Phoenix’s (according to the most recent survey from the Maricopa Association of Governments). It continues the popular free disposal days for those living in Apache Junction which saves residents hundreds of dollars per year. There are new environmental safeguards, even though there are no problems with “The Phil.” The deal also keeps jobs in the city. That’s why the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce endorsed it. In return the landfill will increase in height by just three feet.
Unfortunately, a group of lobbyists, politicians and developers from Phoenix want to close “The Phil” and take all of these benefits for themselves at a nearby landfill site in Pinal County. This group, hiding behind the name “Stop Mount Trashmore,” has been spreading tall tales to get signatures on a petition to help their group and hurt Apache Junction.
There is nothing wrong with making an honest dollar or a return on an investment. But I do have a problem when that profit comes from doing harm to the Apache Junction economy. I have a problem when questionable tactics are used to mislead friends and neighbors. And I have a real problem when these methods cost Apache Junction needed revenue to fund public safety and other needs.
The first responsibility of local government is to keep residents safe. The landfill ordinance helps achieve that goal by ensuring Apache Junction City Hall has the resources it needs.
Ron LeDuc
Former Apache Junction constable
Treasurer
AJ Wins You Win
