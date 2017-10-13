OPINION: Reuse closed schools as space for artists and musicians

I am and have been a professional artist making a living at my work for over 30 years and I have wondered if you have thought about approaching the closed schools (“Gold Canyon Elementary School to be sold, AJ board decides” and “5-0 vote approves real estate broker Land Advisors to market property” on the front page of the Sept. 20, 2017 issue) as a way to open those rooms up for rent as studio space for artists and musicians? I have taught for many years and have been a working artists most of my life, I have worked with community projects in Santa Fe concerning the graffiti problems and was part of the Santa Fe Society of artists for 10 years. the SFSA was a non profit group promoting young artists and helping them get established in the market.
I see this as an opportunity here with these schools to take the rooms and rent them as studio spaces. Teach artists how to make what they do as an actual business and learn how to the market and a living as an artist. Once they have been established as a working artist it takes about a year, that is a year of rent for the space used and classes they take, they leave and open the studio for the next artist.
No handouts, no free space, no free anything.
The school, whatever the name could be would also cover business programs to teach the artists how to make a living at their work. the rent covers the space a portion of sales IE products and gallery sales, covers the classes the artists take, so you can only take classes if you are interested in selling and making a living as an artist or the art industry. The business of fine art is not taught in any college or university, that includes accounting, marketing, sales, web design printing, advertising and customer service. each class is designed to give the artist a hands on approach to making a living and not asking for handouts no government grants and nothing given for free.
I have been a professional artist for the past 40 years during that time I have owned, operated, and run: art studios, prints shops, custom frame shops and manufacturing of supplies all of which is necessary to be a successful artist in this day and age.
As a member of this community of Apache Junction and a working professional artist, printer, custom picture framer, business owner, I see people fail all the time but no one is there in the beginning to actually help them get an honest start and never have they been given the tools necessary to actually make a living as an artist, just want to put this out there. Thank you for your consideration and the time it has taken you to read this. I can be reached at 208-699-9805.
Ke’vin W Bowers
Apache Junction
