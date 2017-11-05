Speak Out: Readers comment on AZ Renaissance Festival traffic, KOA campground stories

Sandy Santilli

It takes much too long to get ambulance/fire to Peralta Trails during this time. I have personally experienced this and don’t think the Arizona Renaissance (Festival) and the traffic it causes takes precedence over someone’s life. Something needs to be done quickly. It is a matter of public safety as it will be when 800 more homes are built here.
Craig Lee

I say no. What will this do to our property taxes? Lower them even more. I think the good people of Apache Junction should vote on this. Us who live nearby have to put up with the noise and traffic.

