Speak Out: Readers comment on AZ Renaissance Festival traffic, KOA campground stories

Speak Out Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, a presented by the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, provides a sampling of the many views and opinions posted by our readers in response to stories that have appeared at http://apachejunctionindependent.com.
The views do not reflect the opinions of the newspaper, but are merely meant to provide readers with a reflection of the discussion within the community on various issues. Readers are encouraged to join the discussion and post their comments to Speak Out Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent below by signing in on Facebook or e-mail them directly to the editor at ajeditor@newszap.com.
***
The following comment was posted to the story at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/surrounding-areas-see-economic-boost-of-arizona-renaissance-festival/
Sandy Santilli
Craig Lee
I say no. What will this do to our property taxes? Lower them even more. I think the good people of Apache Junction should vote on this. Us who live nearby have to put up with the noise and traffic.