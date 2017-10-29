OPINION: Propositions 416 and 417 great news for Apache Junction and Gold Canyon

As you know, Propositions 416 and 417 will provide a critical new freeway from U.S. Highway 60 to connect with I-10. The propositions also provide for other new roads in the area and critical new Dial-a-Ride services for our seniors and those in need. Now, there is more good news. The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning new projects for Apache Junction that work with Proposition 416 and 417’s projects:
- Apache Junction Traffic Relief: The Arizona Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration have scheduled two open house meetings on Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow the public to learn about and share input on alternatives for improving US 60X, the Mesa roadway known locally as Main Street/Apache Trail from Sossaman Road to Meridian Road (the county line, adjacent to Apache Junction). For a map and to find out more please visit: https://www.azdot.gov/planning/transportation-studies/us-60x-main-street-study
- Apache Junction State Route 88 Improvements: Another source of traffic from non-residents is the back-up from accidents on SR 88. This state freeway has suffered damage and disrepair from weather and years without improvements. For more information about these life-saving improvements, visit: https://www.azdot.gov/docs/default-source/projects/sr88
The combination of Propositions 416 and 417 and the state’s plan will improve our economy, create more jobs and help everyone’s quality of life. Working together and pooling resources with the state of Arizona, Pinal County will have the transportation system it deserves. But we can’t get these critical improvements if we don’t have the resources that Propositions 416 and 417 provide. Please vote yes on Propositions 416 and 417 and put your ballot in the mail today. Let’s do our part to get this done.
Connie Van Driel
Apache Junction
