OPINION: Propositions 416 and 417 don’t provide U.S. Highway 60 bypass in Gold Canyon area

I dropped my ballot off at the recorder’s office the morning of Nov. 2. There seemed to be many voters doing the same thing. I don’t know if the high turnout reflects a lot of voters in favor of or opposed to Propositions 416 and 417, but the issue seems to have generated a great deal of interest.
And well it should. We are being asked to voluntarily increase our sales taxes, already the state’s highest, to pay for something many of us will never see and from which many others will receive little or no benefit. In fact, after the traffic problems caused by construction, after the increased costs far in excess of the estimates provided by our government (when did you ever see a government project brought in at cost?), after the profits reaped by realtors, developers and speculators, most of whom don’t come from or care about our lifestyle, the size of our current population (think about a year-round population greater than that added by our winter residents), the need to sustain our fragile desert environment, the water shortage we experience with our current population and the housing conditions that grow more troublesome with each passing year.
I could go on but you get the picture. If you don’t, then consider the many voices raised in support of the propositions and the large sums spent to ensure that every one of us hears those voices, although they provide little enlightenment. Why are there so many organizations represented that we never heard of and which seem to have been created for the sole purpose of supporting these propositions without ever revealing exactly who is behind the advertisement? Why did we never see a single advertisement in opposition to these propositions? When did you ever see 100 percent agreement among our elected officials? That alone should be cause for concern.
Perhaps the best reason to be very suspicious concerns the one single road improvement that we’ve all talked about and desired for years and which gets absolutely no recognition in Propositions 416 and 417. If you haven’t already guessed it, it’s the badly needed but never built U.S. Highway 60 bypass in the Gold Canyon area. All of us have spent far too much time sitting in traffic in this area of U.S. Highway 60 during the Arizona Renaissance Festival that takes place in February and March of each year. Nearly everyone would agree that’s a problem that sorely needs attention, and has for years, yet it is nowhere addressed in these propositions. That alone should make you wonder who the true beneficiaries of Propositions 416 and 417 will be.
Barry Goldstein
Apache Junction
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.